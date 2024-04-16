by Rafael Pena Chaos Erupts At Houston IRS Office, Forcing Early Closure Ahead Of Tax Deadline An IRS office in Houston found itself at the center of chaos over the weekend as a fight broke out, leading to the abrupt closure.









FOX News reported an IRS office in Houston found itself at the center of chaos over the weekend as a fight broke out, leading to the abrupt closure of the facility just days before Apr. 15, the Tax Day deadline.

“They opened the gates like around 9 or 10 am, and I think a couple of people started fighting, so after that, they told everybody to go home,” recounted Katrel Johnson, one of the visitors at the tax center who had driven over two hours for assistance.

The incident occurred during the IRS’ Tax Assistance event, drawing hundreds of taxpayers hoping to receive last-minute assistance with their taxes. However, the situation quickly spiraled out of control when a confrontation between two individuals waiting in line escalated.

Adding to the confusion, a large crowd attempted to enter the building simultaneously, exacerbating tensions among those seeking help.

“All of a sudden, everybody went in when they opened the door, and bum rushed and started skipping,” described Tonya Johnson, another visitor at the IRS center.

Originally scheduled to close at 4 p.m., the office shut its doors shortly before 11 a.m., leaving many taxpayers frustrated and bewildered by the sudden turn of events.

“I ain’t doing no playing. This is the second month I came out here, and I’m not going to play with the IRS,” expressed one disgruntled taxpayer to FOX 26.

In response to the incident, the IRS attributed the delays in Houston to overwhelming demand for assistance and pledged to provide further support to those unable to receive help in person.

“Unfortunately, they did everything as a walk-in, no appointments, and that’s really what caused all these problems,” remarked Henry Castro, another visitor at the Houston IRS center.

The agency assured affected individuals that it would offer additional assistance throughout the week and committed to fully staffing its offices and phone lines. As the Tax Day deadline loomed on Monday, April 15, taxpayers were urged to file their returns promptly or request an extension if needed.