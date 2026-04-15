Will ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Return To Television?

After leaving his own sketch comedy show, Chappelle’s Show, over 20 years ago, comedian Dave Chappelle recently revealed to the Associated Press that he’d consider bringing it back.

“If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not,” Chappelle said. “But in the last few weeks, it’s come up a lot, and I’m considering it.”

Dave Chappelle says he’s considering bringing back the Chappelle Show 👀 what comedians should be in it ? via @AP pic.twitter.com/oFZNfnCR1I — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 14, 2026

Chappelle was in Yellow Springs, Ohio, joining residents at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a restoration of the Union Schoolhouse. The comedian financed the redevelopment of the building, which also houses the small-town radio station WYSO, which includes a new broadcast facility.

The Union Schoolhouse was built in 1872, but was vacant for years until Chappelle’s real estate company, Iron Table Holdings, purchased the building in 2020.

WYSO will occupy the building’s lower floors, while Chappelle’s offices will be on the top floor.

“If you have the opportunity, like I did, to invest in your community, then it’s one of the greatest investments I’ve ever made,” he told the Associated Press. “In some ways, it feels dutiful. Other times I feel proud. … but ultimately, I’m doing it because I want to, not because I have to.”

Although the comedian grew up in Maryland, he spent summers in the town, where his late father, William David Chappelle III, was the dean of students at Antioch College.

Chappelle lives with his wife and three children on a 39-acre farm in Yellow Springs. He has invested in local properties and has opened a comedy club downtown.

“One of the best sovereignties that a person can enjoy is the sovereignty of their mind,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Just the idea of knowing where you land and the rest of the world begins.”

RELATED CONTENT: Hip-Hop Legend Fab 5 Freddy Chronicles Graffiti, Music, And Culture In Memoir ‘Everybody’s Fly’