Charge Your Devices In Style With INNODUDE

Few people will argue with the fact that smart devices such as phones, watches, tablets and the like have made life undoubtedly easier. According to TechJury, “The number of connected devices by 2030 will be 29.4 billion.” That’s a staggering number when juxtaposed with the number of people living in the world.

While these devices have made life easier, they’re only as good as their batteries. Not much is more debilitating and frustrating than losing power when you need it most. While there is no such thing yet as a battery-free device, the power options available today have come a long way.

For a limited time, you can purchase the INNODUDE 4-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station for $56.99. That’s a savings of 4% from its MSRP ($59.90).

This device is a power station titan for Apple users. It’s compatible with Apple’s iPhone, the Apple Watch and AirPods. INNODUDE’s U-shaped design makes it versatile. It fits easily in your office or living room. Its space-saving element also eliminates the clutter of cables or bulky chargers.

The horizontal and vertical tilt feature allows you to use your phone to watch videos or play music while it’s charging. The top panel rotates 45 degrees, allowing you to check your messages, and watch media, in portrait or landscape mode, without having to unplug your devices from the charger.

Although it’s tailored for Apple devices, it works with Galaxy Buds earphones and the Samsung Fold 4.

This portable power station comes with protection from overcharging, overheating, over-current and discharges. At only 7.2 ounces, it isn’t cumbersome during those times you need to take it on trips or to the office.

Technology is only as good as its battery life. With INNODUDE, you don’t have to worry about being caught short in the power department. Purchase this multi-faceted charging station today at its low price.

Prices subject to change.