Charges Dropped Against Amar’e Stoudemire After Accusation of Punching and Slapping Daughter

Last year, former New York Knicks player Amar’e Stoudemire was involved in an altercation with one of his daughters. After being accused of punching and slapping her, he was charged with misdemeanor battery.

On Tuesday, prosecutors from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office dropped the charges.

According to CBS Miami, “The case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case,” the state attorney’s office said.

The retired NBA player released a statement early on Wednesday to his Twitter account:

“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied,” Stoudemire said in a statement provided to The New York Post. “Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater. My love for my family is without limits. I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Stoudemire was arrested at his Brickell Key condominium in Miami on a domestic violence charge that involved one of his daughters, as reported by The Miami Herald.

The report did not identify which daughter it was, but the accusation stated that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound former Knicks player punched her in the jaw and slapped her to the point where blood was drawn.

At the time of the arrest, Stoudemire denied the misdemeanor battery claims and anticipated that he would be exonerated.

“As the investigations unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.” Stoudemire said at the time.