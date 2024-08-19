by Jeroslyn JoVonn Charlamagne Tha God Invests In AI Software Company MeetKai: ‘I See It As The Future Of Social’ Charlamagne Tha God will also become MeetKai's first strategic advisor.







Charlamagne Tha God has invested in the AI software company MeetKai and became the company’s first strategic advisor.

The renowned radio personality is venturing into the AI industry with a new brand that leverages artificial intelligence technology to create both traditional and virtual reality environments, making these innovations more accessible to everyday users. According to a press release, Charlamagne’s involvement will drive rapid expansion and product innovation for MeetKai.

The Breakfast Club host will also oversee partnership development and the integration of entertainment, gaming, and e-commerce across virtual worlds created within the MeetKai metaverse.

“MeetKai is redefining the future of entertainment. I see it as the future of social, shopping, gaming, and content creation, all while being excitingly immersive,” Charlamagne says of the new venture. “It’s where the boundaries of reality and digital innovation blur, creating endless possibilities for connection and creativity.”

Additionally, Charlamagne will guide MeetKai on fully maximizing value and generating revenue for content creators, influencers, and brands who use the platform. The popular radio and TV host will also help introduce MeetKai to the masses through innovative experiences and premium content.

As part of his investment into the platform, Charlamagne will launch his own original programming in new virtual formats using MeetKai’s AI-powered metaverse solutions. The Black Effect Podcast Network founder will debut a more immersive version of his content on the platform later this year.

“Charlamagne is one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry today,” says James Kaplan, CEO and co-founder of Meetkai. “He understands the new types of experiences consumers are interested in and how virtual formats, such as the metaverse, will transform the future of content creation and brand experiences for all. We are delighted to welcome him as a strategic advisor as we continue to evolve and grow.”

Since launching in 2018, MeetKai has been at the forefront of web technology, offering AI solutions to over 40 million users worldwide. The company is now expanding its leadership team, with Charlamagne joining Kaplan, Chief Business Officer Peter John Alexander, and co-founder Weili Dai.

