Charlamagne Tha God Replaces 'Tha God's Honest Truth' With 'Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God' On July 28

Charlamagne Tha God‘s late-night Comedy Central show, Tha God’s Honest Truth, will be a lot different when its second season premieres later this month.

To start with, the show will have a different name.

Now called Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, the newly formatted show will feature influential guests and unfiltered takes on the week’s most talked-about topics.

The show premieres 11:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28.

Retooling is usually a sign that a show is in trouble, but for Charlamagne it’s full steam ahead.

“Last year I shared ‘THA GOD’S HONEST TRUTH’ about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems; I want to discuss solutions,” said Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, according to Deadline.

“Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f**k sh** going on in the culture, Hell of A Week will be a safe space for free speech and a safe space for comedy,” added The Breakfast Club host. “Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.

The show is still being executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Charlamagne. This season’s half-hour weekly show will showcase unlikely pairings of personalities like comedians, outspoken celebrities, and thought leaders across the political spectrum. They will discuss and debate current events permeating politics and culture with influential guests.

In other words, say goodbye to the sketches and social experiments of the first season.

Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, Stephen Colbert, Rachael Edwards (who also serves as showrunner), Josh Lieb, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon and Norm Aladjem are also on board as executive producers. Lisa D. Goumelle is executive in charge for Comedy Central.

Ari Pearce, Bola Fapohunda and Driadonna Roland are executive producers with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge for MTV Entertainment Studios.