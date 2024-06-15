Charles Barkley Plans To Hang Up Microphone After Next NBA Season

With all the talk of TNT losing NBA broadcast rights, people have been speculating what will happen to the “Inside the NBA” team, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. Well, Barkley has gone on record to state that regardless if TNT retains the rights or it’s given to another network, after this season, he is calling it quits.

According to CBS Sports, Barkley went on air after the latest NBA championship game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics on June 14 and announced to his co-hosts and the world that the upcoming season would be his last as a broadcaster.

After telling the guys that he has been talking to other networks and with the fate of the TNT/NBA partnership on the brink of ending, regardless of the outcome, he is placing the mic down after he completes his 25th year as a commentator.

“I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is gonna be my last year on television. And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude. But I’m gonna pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me. Because I’m not going to do anymore interviews. Don’t y’all be calling me, nobody call me. I’m not talking about this again. But I wanted to tell my NBA and NBATV and TNT family that I’m not going to another network, but I’m gonna pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I’m gonna just retire after 25 years. I just wanted to say thank you, and I wanted y’all to here it from me first.”

This leaves everything up in the air with the NBA Hall of Famer deciding to hang it up. Speculation is that NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver will announce the results of numerous talks and negotiations between several platforms on who will land which package deals the NBA is offering.

ESPN reported that the league has been in negotiations for the next media rights deals, with the TNT contract ending after the 2024-25 season. The platforms that have been talking to the NBA are Disney/ABC/ESPN, Amazon, NBC, and Warner Bros. Discovery (Parent company of TNT).