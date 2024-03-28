Charles Barkley Says NCAA Tournament Game Between Grand Canyon And Alabama Was ‘The Dumbest Game Of Basketball I’ve Ever Seen’

TNT announcer and former NBA player Charles Barkley had some criticism of two of the college teams playing in the NCAA Basketball tournament over the weekend.

He had harsh words for the contest between Grand Canyon University and the University of Alabama on Sunday, March 24, even going as far as saying that the game was “the dumbest college basketball I’ve ever seen.”

According to Awful Announcing, Barkley was commenting on the game the Alabama Crimson Tide won against the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Barkley was disgusted by the play between the teams, and had no issue displaying it on the postgame show.

“Grand Canyon, that was the dumbest game of basketball I may have ever seen,” Barkley expressed to his co-hosts. “Everybody went one-on-one. They missed…how many free throws?”

He also said that the Antelopes didn’t know what they were doing while on the hardwood.

“I’m not sure what they were doing offensively. I don’t think they ran a play the entire second half.”