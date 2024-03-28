March 28, 2024
Charles Barkley Says NCAA Tournament Game Between Grand Canyon And Alabama Was ‘The Dumbest Game Of Basketball I’ve Ever Seen’
Barkley was speaking about the 2024 NCAA Tournament contest that Alabama won 72-61
TNT announcer and former NBA player Charles Barkley had some criticism of two of the college teams playing in the NCAA Basketball tournament over the weekend.
He had harsh words for the contest between Grand Canyon University and the University of Alabama on Sunday, March 24, even going as far as saying that the game was “the dumbest college basketball I’ve ever seen.”
According to Awful Announcing, Barkley was commenting on the game the Alabama Crimson Tide won against the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Barkley was disgusted by the play between the teams, and had no issue displaying it on the postgame show.
“Grand Canyon, that was the dumbest game of basketball I may have ever seen,” Barkley expressed to his co-hosts. “Everybody went one-on-one. They missed…how many free throws?”
He also said that the Antelopes didn’t know what they were doing while on the hardwood.
“I’m not sure what they were doing offensively. I don’t think they ran a play the entire second half.”
“That was some of the dumbest basketball I’ve ever seen grown college men [play]. [Mark] Sears was the only guy who played with complete composure the entire game. Congratulations to Alabama University. It’s a great school. Nate Oats does a great job.”
Barkley’s disgust returned when he unequivocally stated, “There were some of the worst basketball decisions that you’re ever gonna see a college team make out there.”
“Grand Canyon, that was the dumbest game of basketball I think I may have ever seen… I don’t think they ran a play the entire 2nd half…. They just went 1-on-1 every single time… 5 whole assists? We’ve got a crack staff if they found 5 passes.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/G35tPIaxeD
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2024
According to Sporting News, the Grand Canyon team started the game by only hitting three baskets after taking 17 shots from the field. Meanwhile, the Antelopes made just 32.1 percent of their shots for the game while missing 18 of 20 three-point shots. Their woes continued at the free-throw line, where they only made 23 shots out of 37 attempts.