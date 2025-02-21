Charleston’s First Black Woman Police Captain Marks Nearly A Year Of Leadership



Captain Tonatte Mitchell made history last year as the first Black woman to lead the Charleston, South Carolina, Police Department. As she nears the first anniversary of her momentous promotion, the Charleston native reflects on her commitment to serving her community. Mitchell says her promotion has taught her humility, but there is still work to do.

“I’m glad to be a part of being here, to be a part of completing that work that needs to be done in the community and the police department,” Mitchell said in an interview with WCIV, Charleston. “We still need mentors here. I’m glad I’m here to do that for the new officers that are coming in. And we still need to have work to do in the community, and I’m still gonna be a part of that.”

In her nearly 30-year career with the police department, Mitchell says she takes the most pride in helping establish community centers in the Charleston area.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have a place to go to, so I felt safe that I could have somebody help me with homework, play games, and interact with law enforcement. I didn’t have that,” she said.

Mitchell said she plans to open more community centers. She strives for the community to see her as a “friend “ and hopes to provide mentorship and advice.

Mitchell is not the only history-maker in her family. She follows in the footsteps of her grandfather, Harry B. Smith, one of the first Black police officers hired by the Charleston police department. She credits her grandfather with influencing her chosen career path.

Mitchell grew up in Robert Mills Manor, a public housing development in Charleston’s Harleston Village neighborhood. She attended Burke High School and graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., with a Bachelor’s in criminal justice. The captain also holds a Master’s in Human Resource Development and is a Delta Sigma Theta sorority member.

