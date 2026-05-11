Politics by Selena Hill Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Announces Surprise Resignation Months After Reelection Charlotte’s first Black female mayor says she is stepping down to spend more time with family







Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is stepping down from office, marking the end of a historic political era in one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing cities.

The five-term Democratic mayor announced that she will officially resign June 30, despite recently winning reelection in 2025 by a wide margin. In a public statement, Lyles said the decision comes as she prepares for “the next phase” of her life and wants to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“Serving as Charlotte’s mayor has been the honor of my life,” Lyles said May 7. She also noted that leadership means knowing “when it is time to let the next generation of leaders take over.”

At 73 years old, Lyles leaves behind a legacy as one of Charlotte’s most influential political figures and a trailblazing Black woman who helped shape the Queen City. She made history in 2017 when she became Charlotte’s first Black female mayor after defeating Republican candidate Kenny Smith. Before taking office, she spent decades working in city government as a budget analyst, budget director, assistant city manager, and later as a member of the Charlotte City Council. During her tenure, Charlotte experienced major economic growth and population expansion. Lyles championed affordable housing initiatives, racial equity programs, public transit expansion, and violence prevention efforts across the city.

Her resignation comes amid growing political speculation about the city’s future leadership. The overwhelmingly Democratic Charlotte City Council will now appoint an interim mayor for the remainder of her term.

According to Fox News, the announcement follows months of public scrutiny and questions about her health and absence from public meetings. Lyles, however, has maintained that her resignation is rooted in family priorities.

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