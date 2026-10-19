(Photo: Getty Images) News by Sidnee Michelle Charlotte Cops Face Consequences Over Racist Texts Targeting Black Residents Alleged messages included repeated racial slurs and discussions about firing weapons at Black people.







Three Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers have resigned, and three others face termination after an investigation uncovered racist text messages allegedly discussing a competition to pull over the most Black drivers and using force against Black residents, WBTV reports.

Police Chief Estella Patterson confirmed the resignations on Oct. 15, saying an independent review board unanimously recommended firing the remaining officers. The allegations have prompted concerns about racial profiling and possible civil rights violations in the North Carolina police department.

According to the outlet, the messages included repeated racial slurs and discussions about firing weapons at Black residents. Patterson said the conversations, some dating back several years, also contained sexual and religious biases.

The messages surfaced during a separate North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation probe into former officer Seth Elliott, who was accused of misusing the Flock Safety license plate recognition system. Investigators recovered messages from Elliott’s phone and shared them with the department, prompting an internal investigation.

Patterson condemned the alleged misconduct, expressing frustration over the damage to public trust.

“As a Black woman who began my career here, in this very department, it is especially painful and disheartening to hear concerns from our community about racism coming from within the ranks of this organization,” Patterson told WBTV.

The department has reviewed traffic stops, arrest records, body camera footage, and complaints involving the officers. Patterson said investigators have not identified evidence of civil rights violations but have requested federal assistance to determine whether misconduct occurred.

Patterson also announced plans to pursue revocation of the officers’ North Carolina law enforcement certifications, which would prevent them from serving as police officers elsewhere in the state.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP has called for accountability. Chapter President Corine Mack urged officials to revoke the officers’ certifications to prevent them from returning to law enforcement.

Charlotte’s Civil Service Board is reviewing the dismissals of the remaining three officers.

Patterson said the department is expanding its review of officer conduct and hiring practices to determine whether broader institutional problems contributed to the alleged behavior.

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