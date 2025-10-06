News by Mary Spiller Charlotte School Bus Driver Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teenage Boys Leetwain Darrell Tate, known as “Ms. Sharon,” was arrested after investigators said he lured teenage boys to his home and assaulted them.









A Charlotte school bus driver who went by the name “Ms. Sharon” has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving teenage boys, according to police. Leetwain Darrell Tate, 48, was taken into custody Sept 30 by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Tate faces two counts of statutory rape and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Investigators say the alleged victims are boys aged 14 and 15, though authorities believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WCNC, one of the teens reported that Tate offered him money in exchange for sexual acts. The minors were found staying at Tate’s home, which police believe was where the assaults occurred. Officials emphasized that none of the alleged incidents took place on school property or during Tate’s work hours as a bus driver.

Tate had been employed by Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte, where he drove school buses. The school suspended him after learning of the investigation, and his employment was officially terminated on September 30.

Tate is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $1 million bond. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as they work to identify any additional victims.

“I appreciate the work of the Crimes Against Children unit for their serious investigation, as well as the courage of these juvenile victims who came forward in this case,” Lt. Corey Geohagen said during a following press briefing.

“This is, by no means, easy for the victims to relive the terrible crimes committed against them, but their courage led to the arrest of a violent criminal. In many cases, crimes against children are never reported. Fear, shame, or threats of an abuser keep the victim silent, meaning there’s always a chance that more victims are suffering, suffering in silence.”

Residents of Tate’s neighborhood expressed shock following the arrest. “It’s pretty disturbing that it is so close to home and you are just shocked,” neighbor Tony Sanders told WCNC. “Fourteen- or 15-year-olds can be so impressionable at that age. To think someone would take advantage of that is very alarming.”

Police have urged anyone with information about Tate or possible victims to contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers.

