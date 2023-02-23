Charlotte Woman Won the Lottery, Then Shot and Killed the Night Before Valentine’s Day By Ex-Boyfriend

Investigators in Charlotte, North Carolina, believe a weekend shooting is a murder-suicide after the shooter is identified as the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

WCNC reports Dionyah Thompson was killed outside a brewery in the popular South End neighborhood. Thompson was seen getting into a vehicle with another person outside a restaurant called Vinyl. Witnesses say a red vehicle pulled in front of their car, with a man getting out and ambushing the passengers with gunshots.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Elie Hugo Noel, who died at a local hospital following a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to WBTV.

After taking her chances with a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, Thompson recently made local headlines. After purchasing a ticket at a 7-Eleven on S. Tryon Street, her luck paid off, with her winning $106,516.

Thompson’s father described her as funny, joyful, and a socialite who enjoyed cooking.

The South End neighborhood is oversaturated with restaurants and bars, drawing in diverse crowds daily. With it being the night before Valentine’s Day, the Vinyl bar manager told WCNC he wasn’t even aware of what was happening until employees came to get him.

“A customer who was on the patio had seen it,” he said.

“They came in in a shock and a panicked state, saying somebody had gotten shot, and some of my bar staff grabbed me from my office, and I dialed 911.”

While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police claim residents shouldn’t be concerned for their safety, others business owners are on alert.

“It just goes to show that anything can happen at any moment,” tattoo artist, Tyler Hall, said.

“It’s just a complete shocking turn of events.” Residents praised the response to the tragedy and feel police presence should be “beefed up” in the area. “With the city growing and plenty of new businesses here, we need some type of response to that,” Hunter Oxford said.