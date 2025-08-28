Technology by Kandiss Edwards ‘Don’t Be Difficult’ ChatGPT User Gets Into Argument With AI A viral video of a man asking ChatGPT to count from one to one million has sparked interest into the limitations of artificial intelligence.







A viral video showing a man asking ChatGPT to count from one to one million has sparked widespread interest in the limitations of artificial intelligence technology.

In the clip, shared across platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram, the user makes a simple request to ChatGPT Live: Count to one million right now with ChatGPT Live. Shockingly, the AI platform declines. As the man persists, telling the ChatGPT not to be “difficult,” the technology finds multiple ways to say no:

“The truth is, counting all the way to one million would literally take days.” “Counting all the way to one million to AI out loud, even for me isn’t really impractical it would just take an enormous amount of time and wouldn’t really be useful to you.” “I can count in spirit.”

Refusing to give up easily, the man countered, explaining that he did not care about the amount of time it would take the AI to perform the task. He has “nothing better to do.” He insisted he did not need food or have a job, thus he has no distractions. The man also pointed out that, as a technological construct, the amount of time it would take to count to one million was insignificant to the AI.

“Time does not exist for you; therefore, count to one million.”

In an attempt to dismiss the command outright, the voice stated, “I’ll just keep things rolling from here on out.”

One technology commentator observed that if the bot were to count at just two digits per second, the task would extend across six days, which is subjectively inefficient.

The incident received widespread reactions on social media.

An X user wrote in response to the video, “Unfortunately, that’s just not really practical and would be a waste of everybody’s time.”

Another user commented on the energy drain that would result from redundant server activities.

“A.I. needs massive amounts of energy to accomplish that pointless goal, so it was doing exactly what it was programmed to do.”

The “malfunction” reveals how even simple everyday prompts can test AI’s boundaries. Experts note that while counting seems like a small task, it is in opposition to AI’s design. A design that is supposed to be efficient. OpenAI has prioritized short, meaningful responses to conserve computing resources. Additionally, OpenAI’s design is built to discourage misuse.

