Cher’s Sons Reportedly Not Happy With Her Wanting to Elope with New Boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

There may be $360 million at stake in this brewing family feud taking place at the moment.
According to Radar Online, 76-year-old icon Cher is having a family dispute over the boyfriend she is currently seeing. Her two sons are unhappy with the man she plans to elope with. She is contemplating cutting the two offspring out of her will, which is said to be valued at $360 million.
Sources with information about the situation have stated that Cher plans to elope with her alleged fiance, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. He is 37 years old and a music producer. They are supposedly heading to Las Vegas to tie the knot and hopefully live happily ever after. But the wedding may not include her sons, 53-year-old Chaz Bono and 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman.
She is reportedly upset that the two have not supported the relationship between her and Edwards. She is so upset that she is willing to cut the two out of her $360 million will.
“Cher is mad at them. She’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” said a knowledgeable source. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”
The two have been an item since late last year, and it seems like Cher is smitten with him and vice versa. In December, Cher was sporting an engagement ring that is reportedly worth $250,000 that was given to her by Edwards. She was flashing it via her Twitter account.
Sources also revealed last month that Cher’s friends have been worrying about how much money the singer has spent on her much younger lover since they began dating months ago.
Last year, Radar Online stated that Cher was spending money on plastic surgery to keep up with Edwards.
She reportedly inquired about several procedures, including a face-lift, nose job, and new breast enhancements. She was ready to spend as much as $250K to have the work done.
“Cher’s definitely excited about getting the work done,” one source said. “She knows that Alexander has a reputation for catting around,d and she wants to keep him with his eyes locked firmly on her.”