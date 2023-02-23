Cher’s Sons Reportedly Not Happy With Her Wanting to Elope with New Boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

There may be $360 million at stake in this brewing family feud taking place at the moment.

According to Radar Online, 76-year-old icon Cher is having a family dispute over the boyfriend she is currently seeing. Her two sons are unhappy with the man she plans to elope with. She is contemplating cutting the two offspring out of her will, which is said to be valued at $360 million.

Sources with information about the situation have stated that Cher plans to elope with her alleged fiance, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. He is 37 years old and a music producer. They are supposedly heading to Las Vegas to tie the knot and hopefully live happily ever after. But the wedding may not include her sons, 53-year-old Chaz Bono and 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman.

She is reportedly upset that the two have not supported the relationship between her and Edwards. She is so upset that she is willing to cut the two out of her $360 million will.