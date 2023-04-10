Cher Puts Malibu Mansion On Market Amid Reports She’s Splurging On Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards

Cher is looking to cash out on her Malibu mansion as her romance with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards heats up, and her friends and family express concern about their whirlwind romance.

Despite a 40-year age gap, the pop icon has appeared inseparable from A.E. since going public in November 2022. In just a few short months, the pair have gotten engaged, are planning a Las Vegas wedding, and are traveling overseas to work on new music together, as noted by Finurah.

But those close to the “Believe” singer are reportedly convinced her new beau controls her.

“Cher’s letting her boyfriend pull all the strings,” a source told Radar Online last month. “It’s all about what A.E. and what he wants. She’s been sucked into his lifestyle of parties, late nights, and drinking, and she’s neglecting her friends — mainly because they’re horrified over her behavior.”

Concerns are growing as Cher put her Malibu mansion back on the market for $75 million, $10 million less than her original asking price in October 2022. The 13,126 sq. ft. home overlooks the Pacific Ocean and sits on 1.73 acres of land.

With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the property has more than enough space for all its amenities. A tennis court, an infinity pool, and a palm tree-lined driveway welcome guests to the modern home with Moroccan and Turkish touches.

Cher originally styled the home to be her “version of Venetian” after she visited Venice and the Casa Casuarina mansion to visit her late friend, designer Gianni Versace in Miami’s South Beach.

“Every day when I wake up and look out my bedroom window, I’m never not amazed,” Cher told Architectural Digest in 2002.

“Every room has two views of the ocean, each of which is so beautiful — the water is always glistening, the sunset always happening. My house is so special because it’s my sanctuary, my fortress, really — the only place I have any privacy. There’s no place else that I would rather be.”

Meanwhile, Cher is completely unbothered by the criticism surrounding her romance with A.E.

“I’m Not Defending us….”Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That We’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone,” she tweeted around the time she debuted their relationship.