Cherron Perry-Thomas Advocates For Equity In Cannabis Industry

In an industry where Black people are often stigmatized, one Black women is fighting for a change.

Meet Cherron Perry-Thomas, co-founder of the Diasporic Alliance of Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) and Black Cannabis Week. Black Cannabis Week is a Philadelphia-based gathering to encourage entrepreneurship, wellness, innovation, and more in cannabis industry. In the event’s fourth year, attendees can count on hearing from organizations, businesses, and elected officials on “advancing social justice efforts,” according to the website.

For years, Perry-Thomas has been advocating for change in the cannabis world, working with lawmakers at the city, state, and federal level for “social equity and justice policy.” Perry-Thomas’ work on this initiative is a testament, she says, of how cannabis has helped others heal.

“I was first introduced to the challenges of accessing medical cannabis by a neighbor undergoing cancer treatment,” Perry-Thomas remembers in a press release. “She couldn’t afford costly medications to ease the side effects of chemo and cannabis, even for medical purposes was still illegal in the state of Pennsylvania.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Cannabis Week (@blackcannabisweek)

She continued to add that the moment helped her realize that “education and advocacy would be essential to increasing awareness and opportunities.”

The hybrid event, Sept.17 through Sept. 24, coordinates with the DACO Cannabis Opportunities Conference, a partnership with Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street, at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine. The free conference has been a growing platform for providing informational panels and speakers as well as legal and career support to marginalized communities. Perry-Thomas says the conference is a chance for the “cannabis curious” to gain insight.

“I regularly participate in rallies and forums with legislators advocating for communities harmed by the war on drugs and demanding equity and inclusion in an industry that has been oppressive to the poor and black and brown people,” the founder said.

“I then invite many progressive legislators to join us at the DACO Conference and Black Cannabis Week to engage and collaborate with the community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Cannabis Week (@blackcannabisweek)

While cannabis is legal in some states, reports have come out on lawmakers limiting business opportunities in some of those same states. In August 2023, a judge signed an order in New York blocking marijuana regulators from processing retail licensing until further notice. But thanks to advocates like Perry-Thomas, other outlets are available with the resources needed to thrive.

RELATED CONTENT: Owner of Black-Owned Cannabis Wellness Brand Launches Platform to Help Other Startup Entrepreneurs