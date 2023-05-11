Startups Assisted by Black-Owned Cannabis Company's New Platform

Cory Holmes, Founder and CEO of Holmes Organics, an online Cannabis wellness brand, has unveiled his latest venture called Holmes Organics Services, an online resource for other startup entrepreneurs in the industry.

As Cannabis use becomes more mainstream, demand for these products continues to grow. With a projected value of $70 billion+ by 2030 in the U.S. alone, this industry presents an exciting opportunity for startups.

Holmes Organics Services was developed for other business owners to learn to leverage data, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to rapidly start and grow their brands in the multi-billion dollar Cannabis industry. The platform will feature articles and free training on Business Funding, Ecommerce, Email Marketing, SEO, and other growth strategies for startups.

“Cannabis is a multi-billion-dollar industry that offers a plethora of opportunities… but there’s, unfortunately, less than 2% of African American business owners in the space currently,” says Cory. “If we want a larger piece of the pie in this ultra-competitive industry, we’re going to have to fight for it. I believe the fight becomes easier if we leverage technology, data, and analytics.”

Cory believes that legalization at the federal level is about another 5 to 7 years away. “It’s imperative that minority Cannabis business owners, both plant touching or ancillary focused, learn to leverage technology to get in position NOW!” Holmes states.

To learn more about the Holmes Organics Services platform, visit Services.HolmesOrganics.com

Founded in January 2019, Holmes Organics is a Black-owned, online cannabis and wellness brand. Offering organic and high-quality products, including gummies, soft gel tablets, CBD oil, and topicals. To learn more about their products, visit HolmesOrganics.com. For press inquiries, contact info@holmesorganics.com.

This news was first published on blackbusiness.com