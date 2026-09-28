photo credit: YOKS/press release Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Cheryl Polote Williamson Enstooled As Queen Mother In Ghana The ceremony brought together members of the Abura Odonase community.







Cheryl Polote Williamson has been enstooled as a queen mother in Ghana, taking on a development-focused leadership role as she expands her philanthropic, business, and diaspora engagement efforts in the country, according to CityBiz.com.

The Anona Royal Family enstooled Polote Williamson as Nana Aba Kwekuwah Somah I, Queen Mother of Development for the Abura Odonase traditional area. The ceremony brought together members of the Abura Odonase community and more than 25 divisional chiefs and queen mothers.

The role emphasizes community development. During her enstoolment and swearing-in ceremony, Polote Williamson outlined a 12-point strategic plan focused on creating opportunities and securing resources for women, children, and young people. She has already begun implementing the plan, including an initiative to renovate the village school.

“Creating the space and opportunity for our children to dream isn’t just an ideal; it is our shared responsibility,” Polote Williamson said.

“When we widen their horizons and clear the path before them, we allow them to discover the endless possibilities of who they can become.”

Days before the enstoolment, Polote Williamson was also appointed tourism ambassador for diaspora affairs by Ghana Tourism Federation President Seth Ocran. In the role, she is expected to promote diaspora tourism, investment, and cultural exchange between Ghana and the United States.

Polote Williamson, who has also served as a speaker at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, brought 20 women from across the United States to Ghana as part of a U.S.-Ghana business delegation. The group included women from a range of business backgrounds and participated in the inaugural Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson Business and Cultural Summit Sept. 14.

The summit featured representatives from Ghana’s Diaspora Affairs Office, the Ghana Investment Promotion Center, the Real Estate Agency Council, the National Commission on Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Federation. Discussions covered investment opportunities, business regulations, real estate, citizenship, and cultural engagement.

During the seven-day trip, the delegation traveled throughout Accra and Ghana’s Central Region, visiting sites including the W.E.B. Du Bois Center and Elmina Castle. According to the release, the delegation contributed more than $200,000 to the local economy.

Delegation members also supported Polote Williamson’s nonprofit, Soul Reborn, which distributed sanitary products and Liberty Cards to children and young people in Accra. Polote Williamson plans to return to Ghana in October to advance plans for an information and communications technology center in Abura Odonase and continue working with local schools.

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Black Women Who Impacted The World Of Business