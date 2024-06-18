Women by Stacy Jackson American Water Works Association Names Cheryl Porter As Organization’s First Black President Porter's election not only ensures equitable clean water access, but also reflects the progress of Black women leaders.









The American Water Works Association (AWWA) has achieved a historic milestone by appointing Cheryl Porter as its new president. She is the first African American woman and person of color to hold this esteemed position in the organization’s 143-year existence.

“It is a tremendous honor having been elected President of the AWWA,” Porter said, according to the Michigan Chronicle, as she acknowledged her election as a testament to the resilience and excellence of Black women in the professional sphere. “As a product of Detroit Public Schools and the first Black person to serve in this role, the historical significance of this post is not lost on me.”

Porter brings extensive expertise from her role as chief operating officer of Water and Field Services at the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). In her AWWA presidency, she will apply a comprehensive understanding of water sector obstacles and the strategic vision to tackle them head-on. Key priorities include enhancing water quality, ensuring equitable clean water access, and preparedness for climate change impacts. Porter confirmed her commitment to her duties: “My focus will be on working with the passionate and committed individuals at AWWA to tackle the most pressing water issues and help ensure our communities are better protected in the face of climate change.”

Porter discussed the Safe Drinking Water Act in a June 11 post on AWWA’s X account. In recognition of its 50th anniversary, she informed followers that the legislation aims to “safeguard the public health and safety of all U.S. citizens.”

Her tenure at AWWA has seen pivotal involvement, including roles with the Finance Committee as vice president, director-at-large on the Board, and a Michigan Section trustee.

“Cheryl brings to AWWA a wide range of experience, having superlative knowledge and skills from a technical, managerial, and business perspective,” said Joe Jacangelo, AWWA’s immediate past president. “Her foresight and vision will be instrumental in guiding our Association’s Water 2050 initiative and assuring success in meeting future water community challenges.”

Porter’s educational pedigree covers a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Michigan, an MBA with a Human Resources concentration from Madonna University, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy’s Law School. She also holds certified Michigan operating credentials for water distribution (S-3) and Complete Treatment (F-1).