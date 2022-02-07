Cheslie Kryst’s Father Credits ‘Family Dysfunction’ For Her Suicide

The family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is heartbroken over her recent suicide and opening up about how the loss affects them.

Cheslie’s father, Rodney Kryst, broke his silence a few days after the former Extra correspondent leaped to her death from a Manhattan high-rise last Sunday. Speaking with the NY Post, Rodney said his daughter was a “pure” soul who refrained from drug and alcohol use and credited her suicide to depression and mental health issues.

“She was pure as can be; she didn’t take any kind of drugs or prescription medication,” Rodney said. “She never had any kind of substance abuse problem.”

He went on to admit to the “family dysfunction” he feels played a part in the state of Cheslie’s mental state.

“I think it had a lot to do with family dysfunction, but it will be a while before we can talk more,” Rodney said before noting that, “She was sad.”

Police found Cheslie’s body on the morning of Jan. 30 outside the Orion condominium building, where she lived on the ninth floor. The pageant queen was reportedly alone when she jumped from an open terrace on the 29th floor.

Since her death, Cheslie’s family has shared how hard they’re taking the loss. Cheslie’s mother, April Simpkins, released a statement last week mourning her daughter’s death, ABC 11 reports.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” Simpkins said.

“Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone—including me, her closest confidant—until very shortly before her death.”

The day after her death, Cheslie’s grandfather, Gary Simpkins, shared how hard it was for the family to receive the devastating news.

“To be extinguished so fast is just devastating,” Simpkins said. “So hard to imagine one minute they’re here and one minute they’re not. And you know that the only [way] you’ll ever see them again is when you yourself pass away.”