Chester Tre’ Rogers Talks Playing in the NFL While Returning to Acting in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Tre Rogers appeared on “Hip Hop & Enterprise” to dish on his journey as a child actor to NFL player and his return to the screen.

The NFL free agent appears in a major role in season 2 of Starz’s “BMF” all while continuing his career in professional sports and running multiple businesses across several industries. Starring as Sterling “Sterl” Black — head of the PAs (a local Detroit gang) and an ally to BMF —, Rogers has been reimmersed back into the industry he put on hold as a child to pursue school.

Rogers is no stranger to the big screen, he got his start acting as a child in several notable films including Constellation (2005) with Billy Dee Williams, Dirty (2005) with Cuba Gooding Jr., and Tyler Perry’s Madea Family Reunion (2006). Having worked alongside major A-list talent at such a young age, Rogers was able to perfect his range as an actor early on.

But as he grew, Rogers decided to put acting on hold to focus on his education which led to his start in sports. After college, he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in May 2016. Over the years Rogers has played for the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texas, and most recently the Cleveland Browns.

With his time away from the game, Rogers was able to make his return to television after 18 years. But he is still simultaneously playing in the NFL. Raking in decent salaries from the NFL and onscreen roles, the Huntsville, Alabama native has used his financial success to pour into his businesses ranging from fashion, cannabis, food & beverage, real estate, and home health care.

Between professional football, acting, and being an entrepreneur, Rogers is setting the blueprint for his “Only Dreamers Sleep” brand and life motto. He is currently auditioning for new and dynamic roles to showcase the full range of his acting capabilities and elevate his profile in the TV and film space.

Press play below to hear more about Tre Rogers’ journey in pro football and acting and get insight on the fate of his role on “BMF.”