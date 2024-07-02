Cheyney University, Oldest HBCU In U.S., Has Accreditation Reaffirmed

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s oldest HBCU, has had its accreditation reaffirmed in a critical win. The institution had been on probation since November 2023.

The HBCU revealed encouraging news of its reconfirmed status and removal from probation on July 1. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) originally placed it on probation. The agency claimed the school lacked sufficient evidence of operating according to standard procedure.

“Cheyney University appreciates [MSCHE’s] review of our accreditation and its decision to remove our probationary status as of June 27, 2024,” explained the university in a statement obtained by Fox 29.

“This reaffirmation of accreditation by MSCHE validates our unwavering commitment to academic and operational excellence. It also reinforces our view that an accreditation process must be fair and transparent for all higher education institutions, including HBCUs.”

However, the school also referred to the decision to remove its probation as “long overdue.” They stated that the positive assessment made by three distinct MSCHE-appointed peer evaluations, all occurring between February 2023 and April 2024, should have granted a reaffirmation before now.

They added, “While we agree with this decision, we remain disappointed by the process of arriving at this long-overdue outcome and will continue to advocate for equity and transparency. This current Commission decision is consistent with the assessment of three separate MSCHE-appointed peer evaluator teams that visited Cheyney’s campus between February 2023 and April 2024 and formally reported that Cheyney appears to meet the Commission’s Standards of Accreditation and Requirements of Affiliation.”

The news of its reaffirmed accreditation is a spark of hope for fellow HBCUs at risk of losing theirs. Saint Augustine’s University, for instance, continues its fight to keep the doors open amid the threat of shutting down.

The North Carolina HBCU has faced financial woes and alleged “mismanagement.” The issue resulted in delayed payments to faculty and students sent home early, with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) placing the institution on probation this year. The school’s accreditation remains on hold as it hopes to raise $32 million to absolve its debts and continue operations.

In the meantime, Cheyney must submit a customary monitoring report by March 2025 to ensure its compliance. As part of its eight-year accreditation cycle, it will receive another evaluation visit during the 2030-31 school year.

Regardless of the delayed outcome, Cheyney remarked on its “undeniable progress” in keeping the storied institution open for more generations of HBCU students.

“Middle States’ decision reflects the undeniable progress the Cheyney University of Pennsylvania has achieved under the stewardship of our administration, the dedication of faculty and staff, and the relentless support of our countless advocates who have stood by Cheyney throughout this entire process, so we can serve our students and continue to uphold the legacy of our institution.”