She Said Oui! Chicago Bulls Player Proposes to Girlfriend During Team Trip to Paris

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. was in Paris for a team trip and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to propose to his longtime girlfriend.

Jones, 25, popped the big question to his girlfriend, Sherry, during the Bulls’ trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game, People reported. On Tuesday, the team shared the proposal on their Instagram page. “Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry [Shakara Pritchard], on their engagement!” the team captioned the post.

A video clip shows Jones walking over to Pritchard during a group gathering and ask for her hand in marriage. “I just got a question for Shakara Pritchard. Will you make me the luckiest man in the world? Will you marry me?” he asks.

Pritchard looks visibly stunned as she holds her face in surprise before answering, “Hell yea!”

“She said ‘yes’! She said ‘yes’!” Jones shouts in excitement as his teammates cheer him on.

Jones and Pritchard went public with their relationship in 2016. Since then, the happy pair hasn’t shied away from displaying their love for each other on social media.

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day to just a regular day of the week, Jones is not ashamed to show his leading lady love on social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my queen 👸🏽 ❤️ love you always ❤️❤️,” he captioned his 2022 Valentine’s Day post.

He shared the same photo and others when he celebrated Pritchard on her birthday a few months later.

“Happy birthday my queen glad to be able to spend your special day with you,” he captioned the post. “I hope you have one of the best days of your life I love you 💕 ❤️😍🥰🥳🥳🥳”

Jones was drafted in 2016 and is a crucial component of the Bulls. In 2020, he won the NBA’s All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest over Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon, and Pat Connaughton and secured a deal with Puma.