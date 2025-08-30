Food by Mary Spiller Chicago Chefs Serve Up Black Culinary Excellence At Summertime Dining Showcase A group of Chicago’s top Black women chefs is coming together to serve up more than just food — they’re serving community, culture, and collaboration with 'A Taste of Black Excellence: Summertime Edition.'







Chicago’s vibrant food scene will get an infusion of cultural pride next weekend as four accomplished chefs join forces for “A Taste of Black Excellence: Summertime Edition,” founded by Chef Ora Thompson in Illinois. The event features an eight-course dining experience celebrating Black culinary artistry this weekend.

The event, happening Sept. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Blue Island, highlights Black women chefs who are blending tradition with fresh innovation. The evening will also feature live entertainment, local vendors, and food rich with cultural heritage — from jerk barbecue chicken wings and baked mac and cheese to sliders and homemade potato chips.

Chef Thompson, who founded the event and runs the Chicago-based Cafe 322 Urban Bistro catering company, said her goal is to showcase creativity while encouraging collaboration.

“It’s important in our culture because it’s a lot of competition, unfortunately, and so I want to change that narrative and bring light and awareness to all of the creativity and the excellence that our community has, and we can do that together. We can do it better together,” Thompson said.

Although this year’s lineup features only women chefs, Thompson emphasized that the focus extends beyond gender. According to CBS News, the event uplifts Black chefs, entrepreneurs, and performers while welcoming people from all backgrounds.

“It’s open to everybody. So, it’s not just a celebration of us, and including us. It’s exclusive to everybody, but we’re highlighting Black Excellence,” she said.

This marks the second edition of the Chicago culinary showcase, following a successful spring launch that drew food enthusiasts from across the region. With doors opening at 4:30 p.m., guests can expect an evening of food, music, and connection, spotlighting talent from across the city — as per Ora Thompson’s original vision.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite until Aug. 31.

