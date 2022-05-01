Chicago Designer Joe Freshgoods Releases His New Sneaker Collection In Collaboration With New Balance

Chicago-based designer Joe Freshgoods teamed up with New Balance for his “Conversations Among Us” sneaker collection, which he oversaw as creative director and worked with a team of Black creatives, according to Input Magazine.

NBA player Kawhi Leonard also joins the campaign by appearing in a promotional short film titled NOD with Freshgood, and the two men sit across from one another in the waiting room. Both Leonard and Freshgoods communicate non-verbally by paying respects to each other over their New Balance sneaker game, according to Hypebeast.

Freshgoods is seen donning a pair of cream canvas 550s released in early April 15, and Leonard sports the KAWHI 2 in a similar hue.

The collection is available for purchase at newbalance.com and includes graphic tees, fleece hoodies, crewnecks, and pants.

When consumers purchase a pair, the shoebox will read, “Designed and curated by Joseph Robinson and a team of Black associates at New Balance.”

The shoes have an aged aesthetic using canvas and suede materials to create the upper, yet the New Balance “N” logo is outlined in black. The insoles have the words printed “Conversations Amongst Us,” and the design is also seen on the cream outsoles, giving the sneaker a throw-back appeal.

Freshgoods came up with the concept for the video and posted in a Tweet, “I’ve always been fascinated with how black men use the “head nod” to communicate with each other without talking. I wanted to touch on that, it’s always been funny to me. hope people understand the video but if you don’t- who cares lol, it’s for my people anyway.”