Global by Ann Brown Chicago Restaurateur Moved Jerk Soul To Ghana, Thinking He’d Retire — Now He’s Rebuilding After Starting Over Building a business overseas proved far more difficult than Woods expected.







When Telie Woods left St. Louis and moved to Ghana in 2022, he thought he was finally slowing down.

After years of building his popular Caribbean fusion restaurant, Jerk Soul, into a Midwest favorite, Woods says he believed the move to West Africa would mark the beginning of his retirement.

“Honestly, I intended to retire,” Woods told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Those four years in St. Louis wore me out.”

But retirement didn’t last long.

“After not paying any attention to my personal well-being for so long, I decided to follow where the Divine was leading me,” he explained. “My friends said, ‘You are a workaholic and too young to retire.’ I guess they were right. Jerk Soul Ghana was open after six months of my arrival. I did rest for six months, though!”

Woods originally launched Jerk Soul in St. Louis in 2018, and the restaurant quickly developed a loyal following thanks to its Caribbean-soul-food fusion.

Still, even after the restaurant’s success, Woods felt called toward something bigger.

At first, Ghana seemed like the perfect next chapter. After researching business opportunities and hearing stories from members of the African diaspora relocating to the continent, Woods sold most of his belongings and moved to Accra with just a few bags and his dog.

The Ghana expansion initially looked promising. Jerk Soul Ghana became one of the largest African American-owned restaurants in the country and developed into a gathering place for Black expats, tourists, celebrities, university groups, and organizations visiting the continent.

“We’ve hosted universities, religious groups, celebrities, the NAACP, etc.,” Woods said. “We’ve provided a landing spot for the Diaspora when they want to get familiar food or just be around other Diaspora and meet new faces.”

But building a business overseas proved far more difficult than Woods expected.

“Without having any mentorship on how to navigate the permits needed to open shop was a challenge,” he explained. “I had to learn the hard way. It cost me unnecessary time and money.”

Beyond logistics, Woods says cultural differences created an entirely new learning curve.

“Slightly adjusting my menu to accommodate a local palate, sourcing ingredients needed but not readily available, and understanding the mentality of my Ghanaian staff members were all learning curves that grew me more gray hair,” he admitted.

Over time, the restaurant evolved from Caribbean-soul food fusion into something uniquely Ghanaian as Woods adapted the menu to local tastes.

“Here, in Ghana, it has evolved into a trifecta of Caribbean, Soul, and Ghanaian fusion,” he said. “For instance, I fused Jerk with Jollof, and it became one of my popular dishes.”

Still, after making history with its first Ghana location, Woods is now searching for a new home for Jerk Soul, as the original setup did not work out in the long term.

“We are getting ready for our new home. There is more history to make. This is ministry for me,” he shares.

When opening a business abroad, Woods says people would realize that there may be much more red tape than they are accustomed to in the States. He advises to “take a trip and spend a couple of weeks there to allow your mind and spirit to guide you to the right opportunities.” Connecting with other expats can be a major plus to help “learn the unwritten rules and navigate the culture.”

Growing up in Chicago prepared him for adversity, Woods says, helping him develop the mindset necessary to survive both business and personal struggles.

“I’ve been through so much, I’ve noticed that I’ve become numb to issues when they arise,” he explained. “After I’m done bleeding, sweating, and shedding a tear behind closed doors, I revert to a Tupac quote, ‘Lift your chin up, stick ya chest out, and handle it.’”

He doesn’t have plans to leave Ghana.

“Knowing that this is the place where my ancestors were taken from, you begin to tingle inside,” says Woods, who writes about his life experiences and entrepreneurial journey in a book titled “Personal, Professional and Positive.” “400 years later, we’re back, lending our talents and gifts back to the Motherland.”

That emotional connection inspired Woods to create the Diaspora Enrichment Awards, an annual event honoring members of the African diaspora contributing to development across Africa.

And despite everything he has faced, Woods has no regrets about taking the leap.

“I’ve seen people talk themselves out of life-changing blessings,” he said.

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