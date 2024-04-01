Chicago Man Wanted After Robbing Several People Using Facebook Marketplace

A man is using social media to rob people in Chicago’s South Side neighborhood, according to CBS News Chicago.

The individuals who were robbed at gunpoint in the Englewood neighborhood of the embattled city had gone to the location to meet a man who either listed an item to sell, or were primed to purchase something from him. He allegedly used Facebook Marketplace to set them up to rob them. The media outlet previously reported that there were three incidents where the victims met the man and were approached with a gun. Those occurred on March 6 at 10:20 p.m., March 14 at 9:40 p.m., and March 15 at 12:45 p.m.

Police described the person as a Black man who is believed to be between 19 and 25 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

According to police officials, he struck again at least three additional times, twice in one day since the initial report. Those incidents took place on March 21 at noon, March 24 at 1:19 p.m., and again at 11:03 p.m.

Police revealed that the thief would post on Marketplace ads, either selling or buying mobile phones, to lure the victims to the location. All of the reported robberies occurred at the exact same location, near 63rd and Morgan.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crimes to contact the Bureau of Detectives—Area 1 at 312-747-8380.

Unfortunately, Chicago isn’t the only place where someone is utilizing Facebook Marketplace to rob people.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Jaylen Anderson was arrested by police officers after he was allegedly involved in a real-estate scam. He was accused of cheating several people out of more than $200,000 using fake listings on Facebook Marketplace. Anderson is currently imprisoned at the Gwinnett County jail. He is facing several charges, including theft by deception and identity theft.