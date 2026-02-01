News by Mary Spiller Chicago Rapper And Streamer Aspen Kartier Arrested In Georgia On Animal Cruelty Allegations Authorities say a viral video led investigators to the 19-year-old’s home, where a puppy was recovered and placed in protective custody.







Chicago-born rapper and online streamer Aspen Kartier has been arrested in Georgia following allegations of animal cruelty tied to a video that spread rapidly on social media, according to local authorities.

Complex reports that the 19-year-old artist, whose legal name is Aspen Easterling, was taken into custody Jan. 30. Investigators say the arrest stemmed from live stream footage that appeared to show Easterling mistreating a Maltipoo puppy.

Police identified Easterling as a suspect after confirming the address seen in the video matched her residence on Town Boulevard. Officers then secured a search warrant and arrested her at her home shortly after 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

During the search, officers located the three-month-old puppy featured in the video. Police noted the dog appeared to be in good condition at the time. The animal has since been placed in the care of DeKalb County Animal Control “for protection,” while Easterling remains held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Easterling, who performs under the name Aspen Kartier, has built a sizable following online, including more than 71,000 followers on Twitch. Her channel, however, has since been listed as “temporarily unavailable.” The status change followed public criticism and calls for action after the video circulated.

According to TMZ, the clip appears to show Kartier grabbing the puppy and tossing it by the nape of its neck, an action animal welfare experts warn can cause serious pain or injury. In a subsequent video, Kartier denied harming the dog and suggested viewers were misinterpreting what they saw.

“Tell them that you’re fine. Tell them right now,” Kartier said in the clip, addressing the puppy, which could be heard whimpering.

Animal rights organization PETA weighed in after the footage gained attention. When contacted by Complex, a PETA spokesperson said that Twitch “was right” to take action regarding Kartier’s account, though the platform has not detailed the nature or length of any suspension.

“People are rightly horrified by the video in which Aspen Kartier raises her arm several times and appears to strike her dog as he wails, before moving off camera while the sounds of the dog’s distress continue,” the PETA representative told Complex.

The spokesperson added, “Anyone who would beat and terrify their dog should never go near one. Twitch was right to suspend this account. Now we urge authorities to immediately investigate, prosecute if appropriate, and, hopefully, seize this dog so that nothing like this ever happens again and the dog gets a chance at a loving home.”

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet announced whether additional charges could follow.

