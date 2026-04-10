Education by Kandiss Edwards Chicago School Systems Transform School IDs Into Public Library Cards On April 7, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the completion of the Chicago Public Library rollout.







Every student enrolled in Chicago Public Schools now possesses a functional library card.

The gift is part of a citywide initiative to integrate school identification badges with the Chicago Public Library system. The program, known as the “81 Club” initiative, automatically activates the library accounts for approximately 315,000 students. Student ID numbers are linked to the city’s digital library infrastructure, eliminating barriers to literacy and educational resources, such as lost physical cards or the need for parental transportation to register.

On April 7, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez announced the completion of the Chicago Public Library rollout. Students will be able to use their existing school badges to check out physical books, media, and technology at any of the city’s 81 library locations. Students also have immediate access to extensive digital collections, including e-books, professional research databases, and online tutoring services.

“This partnership demonstrates my administration’s commitment to build a more equitable and thriving city by bringing all of the government together to invest in our young people,” said Mayor Johnson. “By removing barriers and connecting young people to learning opportunities in every neighborhood, we are helping to ensure that students have access to the resources they need in school and beyond.”

Celebrating the expansion of The 81 Club, this first-of-its-kind data-sharing agreement between @chipublib and the district puts the power of our city’s 81 public library branches directly in the hands of more than 315,000 CPS students, giving them instant access with their… pic.twitter.com/7XZbf9gK6J — CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) April 7, 2026

The collaboration seeks to address a persistent “library desert” effect in certain neighborhoods where students may lack easy access to a dedicated library. Making students’ School ID’s a universal access key ensures that students have a consistent connection to learning materials regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status.

“At Chicago Public Library, the library is the city’s most accessible out-of-school learning space,” said Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown.

Data from the Chicago Public Library indicates that early access to diverse reading materials is a primary indicator of long-term academic success. Library officials noted that previous pilot versions of this program showed a marked increase in digital resource use among middle and high school students, who often utilize the library’s online platforms for homework assistance and college preparation.

A significant component of the new system is the removal of financial penalties. To encourage consistent use without the fear of accumulating debt, the student accounts are not subject to late fines for overdue materials. This policy change aligns with the Chicago Public Library’s broader move toward a fine-free model, which was implemented citywide in 2019, ensuring that low-income residents are not discouraged from using public resources, according to the Chicago Public Library Foundation.

The technological integration was a joint effort between the school district’s information technology department and library administrators. The teams worked to ensure that student data remains protected while allowing for a seamless transition between the school and library databases.

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