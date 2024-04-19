Women by Stacy Jackson 2024 WNBA Draft Picks Spark Surge In Ticket Sales For The Chicago Sky A June game between Chicago Sky's pick Angel Reese and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is nearly sold out, with tickets priced up to $1,700.









The Chicago Sky’s draft picks have ignited a surge in ticket sales after the team secured South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, LSU forward Angel Reese, and Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell in Monday’s WNBA draft.

According to The Chicago Tribune, tickets for a June 23 game are nearly sold out on Ticketmaster. The matchup is between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, the team that selected former University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, this year’s No. 1 draft pick. Prices for the game soared as high as $1,700. In 2023, a roar of controversy among spectators sparked after Reese was accused of unsportsmanlike behavior for taunting Clark with a ring finger gesture that the Iowa guard had been previously praised for signaling to other opponents.

“There has definitely been an increase in ticket sales throughout the year that coincides with the tremendous amount of talent coming out of the NCAA and into the WNBA this upcoming season,” said Anthony Whaley, Chicago Sky’s vice president of ticket sales.

“Fans are wanting to watch more women’s basketball and the growth in our ticket sales has reflected that.” Other highly anticipated games include the May 25 home opener between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun and upcoming games against the Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings, and New York Liberty.

According to Chicago Sky reporter Karli Bell, all three players may experience a substantial amount of playing time throughout their WNBA rookie season. “What Sky did, instead of building a team to win now, they started a development for later,” she said. “From a business standpoint, they’ll capitalize on it. Everyone wants to see Angel.”

The excitement surrounding women’s basketball has grown tremendously. In February, Forbes noted that NCAA lines wrapped around arenas for star players like Clark and Reese, who kept coverage and scoreboard watch at an all-time high. Historic moments like Stanford’s esteemed head coach Tara VanDerveer surpassing longtime Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to become the winningest coach across collegiate basketball have added to the craving for women’s basketball.