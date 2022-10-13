Chicago Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Dismembering Landlord Who Evicted Her

A woman in Chicago has been arrested and charged with killing her landlord after the woman was discovered dismembered in a freezer.

According to Fox News, Sandra Kolalou is held responsible for the death of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Officials stated that she’d been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide. This incident reportedly took place after Walker served Kolalou an eviction notice.

BREAKING: Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announces First Degree Murder charges against Sandra Kolalou, 36. The victim was found deceased on October 10th in her residence in the 5900 blk of N. Washtenaw. @ChicagoCAPS20 #ChicagoPolice https://t.co/0Saml9dndi pic.twitter.com/Q4EP9h5HgH — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 12, 2022

Fox 32 reported that early Monday morning, screams were heard at a residence in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. Tenants called the police, and officials stated that the police officers tried contacting the landlord, Walker, to see if everything was fine. They did receive a text response back, but then they found out that it wasn’t Walker who replied, but Kolalou.

After trying to contact Walker later that evening, around 6 or 7 p.m., and being unable to find her, the tenants reached out to the police to report their landlord missing.

“The residents were very cooperative. When they heard the scream, when they woke up in the morning, they immediately started texting the victim … started calling the victim,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “The victim didn’t answer. There were some texts that were sent back from the victim’s phone. It appears, from what we know now, that the defendant was sending texts from the victim’s phone and not answering it.”

People who lived on the block said they were in fear of Kolalou.

As police officers came to the scene, they witnessed Kolalou heading toward a tow truck. They later found out that the tow truck charged Walker’s credit card. She allegedly told the tow truck driver to drive her to Foster Beach, where her car was located at that time. As some of the tenants were concerned for the safety of the driver, they exchanged numbers with him.

The police went to the beach, where they discovered bloody rags in a garbage can.

Police officers initially searched Walker’s residence but found no evidence of foul play. However, after finding the rags, they went back and searched and found blood inside Kolalou’s room. Officers then discovered some of Walker’s remains inside a freezer in the home.

Kolalou was arrested after police officers said she threatened the driver with a knife.

Deenihan did mention that the alleged killer had a motive to kill Walker, as she recently served Kolalou an eviction notice.

“The deceased, the owner of the residence, had actually served the defendant with a notice to leave, or an eviction notice … as recently as Saturday,” he said.