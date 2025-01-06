News by Mary Spiller Chick-fil-A Changes Waffle Fries Recipe, Customers Push Back A little pea starch is making fans of the fries furious.







Chick-fil-A is getting pushback from customers who claim the fast food chain’s waffle fries taste bad after changing its recipe.

According to the Chick-fil-A website, during the week of Christmas, the fries now contain pea starch, and the change is just one of many that the company has made in recent months.

The company confirmed the move on its ingredients page. “Food safety and quality are our top priorities, and we take great care in adhering to stringent food safety procedures. While the new recipe doesn’t contain any of the nine major allergens, the new Waffle Potato Fries coating does contain pea starch.”

The company believes that the fries have “the same great taste” but just stay “crispier, longer.”

Customers disagree if a Chick-fil-A post, put to Instagram on December 23, is any indication.

Blogger Daryl-Ann Denner wrote, “CFA [Chick-fil-A], I love you more than anyone. You can do no wrong. Except for the fries. Please put them back.”

Another user agreed, “BRING BACK THE OLD FRIES!! Soggy is better!”

A customer agreed, “New fries are awful – we haven’t been back [to Chick-fil-A] since we noticed the change.”

One customer mentioned that the change will be an issue for people with severe allergies who eat at Chick-fil-A.

“Please go back to the original fries. My daughter has an allergy to peas and pea protein. We can no longer visit the restaurant due to allergy concerns and cross-contamination.”

As previously reported, this is not the first poorly received menu change from the eatery. In spring 2024, Chick-fil-A announced that its chickens went from being raised with No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM).

The company wrote at the time, “Serving quality food has always been our priority, especially when it comes to our chicken.”

“NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows the use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick.”

