Chick-fil-A College Football Hall Of Fame To Offer 5 Scholarships For HBCU Students

Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame has announced that it will continue its partnership with HBCU program Kia’s “Accelerate the Good” Program and will award five students with scholarships for the upcoming academic year.

The initiative will continue after its success last year when it provided financial aid to five students who went to a Historically Black College or University. This year’s program will again fund five scholarships of $5,000 to high school seniors who plan to attend an HBCU or college students who are already enrolled at an HBCU.

Applicants can apply until May 31, 2024. Students looking to be accepted must meet the following criteria:

Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Demonstrate an unmet financial need

Intent to major in one of the following disciplines: Sciences – Biology, Chemistry, Pre-Medicine, Physics, Applied Sciences, Material Sciences; Technology – Aeronautics, Automotive Sciences, Computer Sciences, Mechanical Sciences, Technical/Vocational Majors (involving machines, computers, technologies); Engineering– All engineering fields, such as Applied, Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Industrial, Mechanical, etc.; Arts – Design, Graphics, Architecture, Fashion, Fine Arts, Studio Arts, Motion Pictures/Television; Entertainment Arts (other design-driven arts); Math – Math, Applied Math, Statistics

Students can submit their application, a current resume, an essay on why they should be selected, and an interview.

The program will prioritize football student-athletes trying to continue playing at the collegiate level, especially those focused on studying STEM as their major.

This comes after the news of the College Football Hall of Fame announcing the recipients of the scholarships given out this year.

Tnaiasyah Evans – A junior from Atlanta majoring in Health Science at Spelman College and a member of Approaching Grace and Sisters in Sync.

– A junior from Atlanta majoring in Health Science at Spelman College and a member of Approaching Grace and Sisters in Sync. Gregory Featherstone III – A sophomore from San Antonio, Texas, majoring in Criminal Justice at North Carolina A&T who is also a member of the football team, Mr. EA Ralston Criminal Justice Society, Toastmasters Club, and The Village Mentoring program.

– A sophomore from San Antonio, Texas, majoring in Criminal Justice at North Carolina A&T who is also a member of the football team, Mr. EA Ralston Criminal Justice Society, Toastmasters Club, and The Village Mentoring program. Christopher Miller – A sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, majoring in Computer Science at Bowie State University who is a member of the football team and Honor Society aspiring to be an app designer.

– A sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, majoring in Computer Science at Bowie State University who is a member of the football team and Honor Society aspiring to be an app designer. Jayden Rogers – A freshman from Port Allen, Louisiana, majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Southern University who is a member of the football team and Mu Alpha Theta fraternity, as well as a part of the powerlifting club and first chair violin.

– A freshman from Port Allen, Louisiana, majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Southern University who is a member of the football team and Mu Alpha Theta fraternity, as well as a part of the powerlifting club and first chair violin. Jalen Silver – A sophomore from Farmington Hills, Michigan, majoring in Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Science at Kentucky State University, who is a member of the football team and an SIAC All-Academic Team selection.

“We congratulate Christopher, Gregory, Jalen, Jayden, and Tnaiasyah on their remarkable achievements and wish them continued success in the future,” said Kimberly Beaudin, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame, in a written statement. “This scholarship program reflects our commitment to supporting the talented individuals within the HBCU community, fostering their success and leadership roles, and these students’ dedication to academic excellence and extra-curricular involvement stood out amongst a field of impressive applicants.”