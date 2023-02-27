A Side of Racism With Those Waffle Fries? Chick-fil-A Customer Receives Order Receipt With Racial Slur

One Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina is in hot water after a customer allegedly saw a racial slur on a receipt earlier this month.

According to WSOC-TV, Nyiashia Jackson was in line to pick up her food at a Charlotte-based chain. When she received the receipt, a racial slur was printed on it instead of her name. “She told her her name was Nyiashia, and the worker put on her ticket N****,” her mother, April Jackson, said.

Nyiashia said an employee of the popular fast food chain gave her a warning when she was handed her food. “He was like, ‘You might want to look what they put your name as,’” Jackson said. “I was just in shock. I literally parked right there. I couldn’t eat the food, I was just in shock.

The 19-year-old’s mother April is calling for the employee who took the order to be fired.

“I was really, really upset and sad,” April said.

Since Chick-fil-A, known for their “outstanding” customer service, many caught wind of the incident.

“The Operator/Owner of Chick-fil-A Mountain Island has thoroughly investigated and tried to connect with the customer to better understand her experience and apologize for the situation,” the statement said, according to the New York Post.

“It’s the company’s expectation that guests at all Chick-fil-A restaurants are treated with honor, dignity, and respect.”

Also, according to the statement, the operator of the franchise has started additional training to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Jackson, however, feels that’s a cop out. “You shouldn’t have to be trained to not call someone a n—,” Jackson said. “I’m just being as honest as I can be; I want the employee fired.”

Although the restaurant has attempted to speak with Jackson, the family is pursuing legal action so has no intentions on speaking with the restaurant at this time.