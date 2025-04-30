News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Childhood Home Of Atlanta’s First Black Mayor Remodeled Into Affordable Housing For Spelman College Staff The building will now house six to eight Spelman staffers and faculty







In the heart of Atlanta, a new affordable housing project comes from one of the city’s legendary figures.

The childhood home of the city’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson Jr., will now serve as an affordable housing facility for Spelman staff and faculty. The building held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 28 with current Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders in attendance, Axios reports.

The home, once owned by Jackson Jr.’s father, Rev. Maynard Jackson, sits close to Spelman’s campus in the Atlanta neighborhood of Vine City. Now, it will help those working at the HBCU as they pursue homeownership. 11Alive News shared footage of the building.

With rising rents limiting many from living in the city, the opportunity will lower costs for the educators and staff. One of the building’s first tenants, Michele Ogden, said her dreams of owning a home could now come to fruition.

“In my previous home, the rent jumped to $2,250 a month, which was completely unaffordable for me in my current field,” Ogden said. “I really have been dreaming of owning a home for forever.”

The home has greater historical significance due to its location. Built in 1949, it sits across from Dr. Martin Luther King’s childhood home. The home also served as housing for Black co-eds during the 1950s and ’60s.

The Westside Future Fund led the restoration of the home through two years of revitalization efforts. “Preserve the legacy, return it to service and to make it a place that is fit for the next generations of leaders,” said Westside Future Fund Board Chair T. Dallas Smith.

Jackson served three terms as mayor, from 1974 to 1982, and then from 1990 to 1994. Born to a family of civil rights leaders, he sought to help his marginalized constituents and soothe race relations while in office.

During his tenure, he championed affirmative action programs that helped minority- and women-owned businesses. Jackson also opposed the creation of freeways through in-town neighborhoods. One of his most notable impacts, however, lies in the critical upgrades made to Atlanta’s airport. The airport and its international terminal were eventually named in his honor.

“I know that Maynard would be so proud of this house being renovated and standing again to serve the community,” said Valerie Jackson, the mayor’s widow.

Moreover, the fund hopes the renovation will inspire others in Atlanta to turn outdated homes into modern, affordable units. With many calls to address the housing affordability and homelessness crisis, the restoration of the Jackson home aims to help remedy this issue.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump’s Alleged AI-Powered Tariffs, A Masterclass In Foolishness And Misguided Policy