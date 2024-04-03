Sports by Stacy Jackson ‘I Am More Than’: LeBron James’ New Picture Book Inspires Kids To Dream Big Written in full rhyming verse, the new picture book for children ages 4 to 8, encourages readers to believe in themselves.









NBA champion LeBron James has released another children’s book, I Am More Than.

Published on April 2, the picture book, illustrated by award-winning artist Niña Mata, inspires readers to believe in themselves and pursue their goals. “This book will help little dreamers dream BIG,” The LeBron James Foundation wrote under a read-aloud on YouTube. In the video, King James sits down to read through the book written in full rhyming verse.

James shared his excitement about his book with USA Today, expressing that it aligns perfectly with his mission and that of the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He acknowledged his role and stated, “I am an inspiration. I understand that, and I have a huge responsibility on my shoulders and on my back. It’s important for me to continue to spread the positive word to these kids so that they understand they can become anything that they want.”

The athlete announced his newest book endeavor in 2023, which follows his 2020 illustrative literature project, I Promise, according to BLACK ENTERPRISE. A press release described the book “as an “empowering and inspirational picture book that “shows young readers they are more than one label, trait, or interest – that they can do anything they set their minds to.” Executive Editor Luana Horry asserted confidence in the project coming after “I Promise,” which became a No. 1 New York Times best-seller in the genre.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward emphasized the importance of spreading a positive message to children worldwide and recognizing their potential to achieve anything they desire. The LeBron James Foundation is dedicated to redefining community and strengthening Akron’s youth and families by investing time, resources, and passion into creating generational change. Through its foundational I PROMISE Program, the foundation serves over 1,500 students and their families, providing essential resources, comprehensive support, and family programming to ensure success.

Written for children ages 4 to 8, “I Am More Than” is available in bookstores and everywhere online.