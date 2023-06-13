Lebron James’ Foundation Launches Affordable Housing Development

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James has been keeping his promise when it comes to his organization and its work.

According to News 5 Cleveland, The LeBron James Family Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the I PROMISE Housing development. The apartment complex is in partnership with the East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The building features has 50 apartments, including two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. All units have access to fiber-optic Wi-Fi and amenities that include community and fitness rooms.

And the ribbon has officially been cut. Time for tours!

The #IPromiseHousing offers 50 roomy units for @LJFamFoundation families.@IPROMISESchool kids will have a short walk to school, just a half mile.

We’ll have full coverage starting at 5pm today on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/WmRd2c6fte — Margaret Bernstein (@margbern) June 8, 2023

“Young people who have a quality place to live are better students and become better citizens in our community,” said Dan DeVille, Vice Chair of East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation in a written statement.​

In attendance at the ribbon cutting was LeBron’s mother, Gloria James, who also took part in the tour of the units.

“LeBron always says leave a place better than when you found it. This is a way of not only doing that but inspiring all of our families and everyone to do the same,” James said. “Today, we say welcome home.”

The I PROMISE Housing development is still accepting applications from families looking to live there. Seventeen families have been already approved. Families who are interested in applying can read here for more information.

WKYC reported that the building is located at 445 S. Maple St, which is only a half-mile away from the school that James opened in 2018.

The LeBron James Family Foundation and East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation also plan to provide support to tenants, which will include job and family services, medical and mental healthcare, educational and career advancement training, and financial literacy.