Politics by Mitti Hicks Chess, Not Checkers! Chinese Manufacturers Exposing Brands As 'Not Made in America' Amid Trade War The gloves have come off ever since President Donald Trump threatened to impose up to 125% tariffs on all Chinese imports. Now, manufacturers in China are exposing American brands for what they are calling "hypocrisy" amid the trade war.







In exposing American brands, some of the biggest manufacturers in China say that while American companies claim to be “Made in the USA,” they are quietly mass-producing goods in Chinese factories. According to videos posted on TikTok, some of these alleged big names include Michael Kors, Coach purses, Levi’s Jeans, and Lululemon.

According to one content creator, brands get away with marking things as “Made in America” or “Made in Italy. ” For example, the majority of the bag is made in China before it gets shipped to the designer or brand. The designer will add some finishing touches or a logo, allowing brands to characterize items as “Made In” said country.

“I’m surprised more people don’t know that. The quality for China products are just as good,” a TikTok creator said. “We’ve always had this assumption that China goods are not good, but it’s all propaganda.”

In another video, posted by China Yiwu Factor, he says Birkenstocks are only $10 to make and asks people to contact him if they want to work with him directly.

Consumers Responding To Chinese Manufacturers Exposing American Brands

One person posted on China Yiwu Factor, “Chinese manufacturers outing luxury brands is my new favorite TikTok.”

Other people are praising Chinese manufacturers for “playing Chess” while Trump is “playing GO Fish,” and encourages these manufacturers to directly sell to consumers.

The escalating trade war between the United States and China comes after Trump said there is a trade imbalance between the two nations. He said America has purchased a lot from China over the years, but it hasn’t been reciprocated, The New York Times reported. Trump said American companies go above and beyond to comply with Communist Party rules, but Chinese companies don’t face the same barriers.

His second argument concerns national security. America relies on China for electronic chips, pharmaceutical ingredients, and rare earth metals. However, China recently suspended critical rare earth exports, and U.S. companies do not have an alternative supplier.

The tariffs are an effort to make China negotiate friendlier trade rules with the United States. If that doesn’t work, then the Trump administration hopes it forces companies to find other places, mainly in the United States, to source and make their products.

While China is a major exporter to the U.S., it is no longer number one. The United States sent a record $199 billion in exports to China in 2024. China, on the other hand, exported $463 billion in goods and services to the United States, third behind Mexico and Canada, the Associated Press reported.

The top U.S. exports to China in 2024 included soybeans, aircraft, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. Last year, major exports from China included mobile phones, computers, toys, and clothing.

