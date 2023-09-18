Chioma Nnadi Makes History As First Black Woman Editor Of British Vogue

London-born journalist Chioma Nnadi has been named the new head of editorial content at British Vogue, replacing famed editor Edward Enninful. With her appointment, Nnadi makes history as the first Black woman in history to helm the iconic fashion magazine.

The Guardian reports that Nnadi will take on her new role starting October 6. The 44-year-old media professional is currently the editor of Vogue.com as well as the host of “The Run-Through,” the publication’s weekly podcast.

“I’m beyond excited and honored to have been appointed as British Vogue‘s Head of Editorial Content. As someone who was born and raised in London, the energy of the city — its boundary-pushing style and creative scene — has shaped the way I look at the world,” Nnadi said. “Now, more than ever, it feels like a moment to look beyond borders while also celebrating the broad scope of what it means to be British. I’m looking forward to engaging a loyal and inspired digital community that is energized by our access, point of view and storytelling.”

Nnadi has worked at Vogue for 13 years, penning some of the magazine’s most popular cover stories, including features on Rihanna, Erykah Badu, and Michaela Coel.

“Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation—both here and in the fashion industry at large,” said Anna Wintour, chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue. “I can’t think of a more worthy person to follow in [Enninful’s] footsteps than Chioma, who has proven herself adept at speaking to our digital audience and has found ways to extend Vogue’s reach, authority and influence across all of our platforms.”

For Nnadi, who grew up in Central London, it will not only be a homecoming but a chance to reconnect with the foundation of her love for fashion.

“When I started at Vogue, it was about having the latest new thing,” she said. “Now, there’s a sense of archival fashion being just as important. I grew up going to Portobello Road every single weekend, looking for vintage clothing. That was before it was super cool to do it.”

As for diversity and the changing landscape of the fashion world, Nnadi believes fundamental progress has already been made.

“Things have changed a lot. When I started out, there was one other Black person working in the building, and we both went to the same college,” she said. “It wasn’t the same place it is now. Obviously, matters of diversity and inclusion should always be on the agenda, but it feels like more of an open conversation now, and that feels to me like progress.”

Whispers of Enninful’s departure began earlier this year; however, but confirmation would not arrive until July. In a memo sent to staff, the fashion guru announced his plans to move into an “editorial advisor” role, signaling the end of his era of leadership at British Vogue, Fashionista reported. Enninful’s last issue will be released in March 2024.

However, his excitement for Nnadi’s appointment was on full display during 2023 London Fashion Week. “I am so thrilled that Chioma is joining British Vogue,” he said. “She is a brilliant and unique talent with real vision who will take the publication to ever greater heights.”