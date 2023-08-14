Chlöe And Halle Break 10-Year Vegan Diet By Mistake After Hotel Serves Them 'Brand Burgers'

Chlöe and Halle Berry were taken aback after accidentally eating red meat for the first time in 10 years due to a hotel’s mistake.

The “Teach Me” singer took to social media on Sunday, August 13 to reveal how she and her sister were forced into breaking their decade-long vegan diet after a hotel mistakenly served them red meat instead of plant-based meat.

“So I called to get a Beyond Burger for sis and I, like usual,” Chlöe explained in a video shared by The Shade Room.

“Specify that it’s vegan. No butter on the bun or nothing like that.”

But upon receiving the burgers, Halle took a couple of bites of the burger when she asked her sister if she was sure the burger was Beyond and not a red meat pattie.

“’This is really good, are you sure it’s beyond,'” Halle asked her sister.

Chlöe says she touched and smelled the pattie and was convinced it was plant-based Beyond meat and not actual red meat.

After taking a bite of the burger herself, Chlöe realized the juice dripping from the burger wasn’t that of a Beyond burger.

“I just knew it was not a fake burger,” Chloe explained. “The one bite I took I just knew. Immediately.”

The older of the two Bailey sisters took it upon herself to call the hotel lobby and ask if they were given vegan burgers. But the hotel staff informed her that she was given “Brand burgers” and not the Beyond burgers she requested.

Chlöe recalls freaking out and guzzling down an entire can of Sprite to try and wash away the little bit of red meat she had consumed. Halle, on the other hand, was laughing at the slip-up.

Back in 2017, the “Praise This” star revealed the start of her and her sister’s vegan journey with their mother.

“Being vegan started from our mother. One day she was like, ‘I’m gonna try to be vegetarian for a week,” Chlöe told Complex.

“You can join me if you’d like. ‘ We started the week with her and just never went back.”

That same year, Halle was named one of PETA’s most beautiful celebrity vegans.

