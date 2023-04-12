Chlöe Bailey Promotes New Tour Amid Reports of Low Debut Album Sales

Chlöe Bailey is staying positive and promoting her upcoming tour amid reports about her low-performing debut album.

Bailey released her solo debut “In Pieces” last Friday, and it reportedly failed to make Billboard’s Top 100. According to Chart Data, the album debuted at No. 119 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart with 10,000 units sold.

Fans were surprised by the news considering how much promotion was put into the album. In addition to a lengthy press run, Bailey’s appearances in Donald Glover’s Swarm and lead role in Will Packer’s Praise This offered the singer the perfect opportunity to show off her range.

Yet, music fans provided mixed responses, with some blaming the public and even Beyoncé for apparently failing Bailey when it came to supporting her debut album released on Bey’s Parkwood/Columbia label. Others dissed the album’s sound and feel.

“Beyonces fault, she needs to share her platform,” one fan said.

“It seemed rushed I didn’t like it,” another user wrote.

Many others defended Bailey for focusing on her “art” and not the “chart.”

“Who cares where it charted 🤷🏿‍♂️ It was an amazing project,” one fan said.

“Y’all don’t realize that she made this album for the arts and not for the charts… Like leave sister alone!” added someone else.

Amid the reports about her solo debut, Bailey seemingly addressed the hearsay by explaining the theme of her album and promoting her upcoming tour.

“in pieces was about letting go & trusting myself,” she tweeted on Sunday.

“i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it. tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall ❤️‍🔥”

Singer Ryan Destiny showed her support by telling Chlöe, “that’s what it’s all about♥️✨.”

“Hi Chloe! I bought it! I like it! It’s been on repeat!” another fan added.