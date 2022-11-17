Singer Chloe Bailey To Star As Black Woman Who Was Youngest Female Trader at NYSE

Sultry singer Chloe Bailey is making entertainment headlines after landing a major role in a featured film titled Midas Touch.

In the film, Bailey is set to portray Lauren Simmons, who many referred to as “The Wolfette of Wall Street” or “The Lone Woman on Wall Street.” Simmons, 28, made history as the youngest-ever equity trader to work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The film will focus on her journey as only the second Black woman in history to sign her name alongside John D. Rockefeller in the NYSE’s constitution. According to Deadline, Simmons will serve as an executive producer of the project alongside director Numa Perrier.

Born and raised in Georgia, Simmons previously described her journey to New York and the NYSE as predestined, mixed with her desire and determination to live in the Big Apple.

“I will definitely say the exchange found me,” Simmons said in a previous interview with The Philadelphia Tribune.

“I went to college and wanted to go into genetics and was pretty sure I was going to go the medical route,” she said. “I later decided that was not the case for different reasons but the other thing I definitely knew for sure was I was moving to New York.”

At the age of 23, Simmons made her move to the Big Apple with zero connections and simply “a leap of faith.” “I moved, and it was definitely a mindset thing that I was going to make this work without a doubt because I wanted to be in New York,” Simmons told the outlet.

Simmons graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2016 and was on the NYSE floor the following year in 2017.

Chloe Bailey’s buzz into the film industry comes simultaneous to her younger sister Halle Bailey’s highly anticipated debut starring as Ariel in the Disney classic remake The Little Mermaid in a live-action reimagined film set to hit theaters May 26, 2023.