Houston's ChòpnBlọk Redefines West African Cuisine For A New Generation Chef Ope Amosu's menu brings West African flavors to Houston wit fare that is 'approachable for everyone.'







ChòpnBlọk is reinventing bold West African dishes for a growing multicultural audience in Houston. Credited as one of the most diverse cities in the United States and home to the largest population of Nigerians, Ope Amosu believes Houston is the perfect launching pad for the restaurant.

ChòpnBlọk is a fast-casual food concept inspired by ingredients from the African Diaspora. The Naija eatery has grown from a food hall vendor in POST Houston to a brick-and-mortar location in Montrose, a vibrant “Restaurant Row” district for its high-quality dining scene. Opening last October, the restaurant features a 70-seat dining room, 20-seat patio, and 12-seat bar, along with an expanded menu and cocktail selection.

“We started ChòpnBlọk with the vision to bring our West African heritage to the heart of Houston—and to make it approachable for everyone,” Chef Amosu tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

ChòpnBlọk’s menu brings West African flavors to life with standout dishes like the Buka Blok, a traditional red stew served with short ribs, steamed rice, and beans. Another favorite, the Black Star Blok Pairing, combines Ghanaian-inspired Waakye fried rice with Ikoyi shrimp and Yassa curry.

For those craving small bites, ChòpnBlọk offers appetizers like meat and veggie pastries, plantain chips with Liberian greens, and Polo Club Suya, grilled steak skewers known as one of Nigeria’s most beloved street foods. The Deviled Scotch Egg—a fusion of the colonial Scotch egg and Southern-style deviled egg—is also a must-try.

The cocktail menu further highlights Black excellence, featuring signature drinks starring Black-owned and African spirits and wines like Chòpman, Calabash Colada, and Chapelton Vineyards. Non-alcohol drinkers can try such treats as the Oga Palmer, a blend of African hibiscus tea and lemonade, and the Gold Coast Cooler, a sparkling mix of pineapple, lime, mango, and ginger.

“It’s not just about great drinks—it’s about using ingredients and spirits to tell our story,” said the 2024 and 2025 James Beard Award Semifinalist for Emerging chef.

The ambiance at ChòpnBlọk offers a true cultural immersion. From the infusion of the traditional mud walls and woven fabric, the design elements highlight the richness of African art, textiles, and craftsmanship.

The restaurant features shoppable ethically-sourced, handmade African products curated by Houston-based shop, Root To Home, and a collection of cookbooks and coffee table books by Black authors, supplied by Houston-based bookstore, Kindred Stories.

Amosu regularly returns to West Africa to preserve his cultural ties, learning from home chefs and sourcing spices and ingredients from Nigerian markets. Even the name ChòpnBlọk, he explained, is rooted in West African Pidgin English: “chòp” means “to eat” while “blok” represents a location.

“I knew I wanted a name that was rooted in West African culture, but even at the surface, you knew it was an establishment where you could get some bomb food,” Amosu says.

Amosu chose Montrose not only for its proximity to “Restaurant Row” but also to reclaim a piece of the Black ancestral territory. Freeman’s Town, a historic African American municipality established in 1865 by formerly enslaved people, is one of the oldest Black communities in Houston.

“We need to represent the same way we do at the POST Houston,” the chef tells BE. “We should be showing up in this area, too.”

As a well-travelled foodie, Amosu witnessed how restaurants were modernizing cultural cuisines into more everyday options, citing examples like Rasa for Indian and Cava for Mediterranean.

“I really love how other cultures are putting on for themselves,” he said. “Why can’t we have something like that looks like this, but for where I come from?”

Despite not attending culinary school, Amosu, who holds an MBA from Rice University and has a decade of experience as a corporate executive, believes in the potential of a West African fast-casual concept.

While working full-time, he honed his skills as a prep cook and dishwasher at Chipotle, then moved on to hosting private dinner experiences to refine his menu. In 2021, he resigned from his job to officially launch ChòpnBlọk.

Now, as ChòpnBlọk settles into its new space, the team is focused on expanding community engagement with programming, including a brunch series, pop-up events at Houston Rockets games and the Chopd&Stewd Festival, and celebrating the African diaspora through food, music, commerce, and storytelling.

“Our goal has always been to build something that not only serves food but creates a space where people can come together, learn, and share in the beauty of our culture,” Amosu said.

