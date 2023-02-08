Chris Brown Criticized For ‘Narcissistic’ Apology to Robert Glasper

Chris Brown attempted damage control after shading Robert Glasper for beating him at the Grammys. But his apology appeared to only make things worse.

Brown became the topic of conversation on Sunday after he took to his Instagram Story to issue out a series of posts mocking Glasper’s win for Best R&B Album at the 65th Grammy Awards.

“Who the fu*k is Robert Glasper?!” Brown captioned one of his posts.

But after social media read the “Go Crazy” singer for filth, he returned to Instagram on Monday to reveal the apology he sent to Glasper in a private DM.

“Congratulations my brother .. “Brown said at the start of his lengthy apoloy.

Chris Brown sends Robert Glasper heartfelt apology after his reaction to Robert winning R&B album of the year at the #GRAMMYs yesterday pic.twitter.com/aFAUPaHukm — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) February 6, 2023

“I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys .. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean.”

Brown went on to note the “research” he had to do before realizing the respected musician he disrespected in his fit of rage. He also decided to direct his anger at the Grammys instead of Glasper, like he did in his original rant.

“After doing my research I actually think your amazing,” Brown continued. “THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor[y],” continued Brown.

In conclusion, Brown insinuated that he and Glasper are in two different “genres” of R&B and shouldn’t have been competing against each other.

“Two totally different vibes and genres,” he quipped. “So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

But after issuing the apology, social media only bashed Breezy even more for the backhanded compliments toward Glasper.

“this is how a narcissist apologizes 101,” one user wrote.

“Didn’t take responsibility for the way he impulsively responded fr, attempted to trauma bond and then blamed his hate on someone else lol.. but play on playa. His fan base will love him regardless.”

“You were not the intended target” says the guy who posted images of the person in question. Genius stuff, here,” added someone else.

One onlooker asked where Chris Brown’s PR team is to handle issues of this type.

“They left,” one person sarcastically replied.