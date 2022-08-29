Chris Brown Wants $71 Million Lawsuit Dismissed, Blames Former Housekeeper for Mistreating Dog Before Attack

Legal paperwork acquired by the media outlet shows that Brown’s attorneys have requested that the court dismiss all claims made by the woman identified in court papers as Jane Doe. She allegedly mistreated the Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog that the singer named Hades, which Brown alleges is why she was attacked.

Radar Online reported earlier this year that the woman has asked that Brown pay her $20 million for her pain and suffering while requesting another $20 million for the emotional distress she claimed she suffered while wanting an additional $10 million for her loss of consortium.

The former employee has also stated that she wants $20 million in damages for the disfigurement allegedly inflicted on her and the physical impairment she got from being attacked by the canine. She anticipates future medical expenses reaching an additional $400K after the costs totaling over $24K as of March 2022.

The woman stated that Hades was permitted to be on the property and roamed freely without having a leash. On that fateful day, she went to empty a garbage can, and “out of nowhere,” Hades “viciously and brutally” attacked her. She was “savagely” bit on her face, arms, and over various parts of her body.

She also said that Hades tore out chunks of her skin and face. She ended up in a pool of blood on the floor, “barely able to see.”

The defense team responded by arguing that the former housekeeper’s injuries were caused due to her actions as she “voluntarily teased, abused, and mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”

Brown has denied all wrongdoing.

His attorney stated, “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred.”