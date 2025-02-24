Irv Gotti’s Brother Shares The Producer Suffered A Stroke While Eating Chinese Food

On a recent podcast, Chris Gotti (Irving) revealed that his music-producing brother Irv Gotti died after having another stroke as he was eating Chinese food and playing poker.

The legendary music producer and record executive was diagnosed with diabetes several years ago and had been struggling with the disease. He died on Feb. 5 after suffering a “massive hemorrhagic stroke,” according to his brother Chris. Chris, who is the older brother of Irv, appeared on the 2Way podcast with host Mark Halperin, along with guest Damon Dash, to speak about the Murder Inc. co-founder and his recent death.

Irv was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which means his pancreas did not produce insulin. Dash also revealed that he is also a Type 1 diabetic during the program. Chris also mentioned that their father, who died at the age of 86, was also a diabetic.

Chris said that Irv was diagnosed with the disease in his late 40s, and when told about his condition, he did not believe he had it.

“He’s 54. I believe he was diagnosed in his 40s, late 40s. But Irv doesn’t go to the doctor so that’s why he’s so late being diagnosed,” Chris stated. “And when he finally did go get a real physical and a check-up, they were like, ‘You’re diabetic,’ and he didn’t believe it.”

Chris also said that when Irv was initially diagnosed, he was labeled a Type 2 diabetic, meaning his pancreas was able to produce some insulin, but not enough to sustain sugar levels at a normal rate, but Irv did not keep up with the rigors of keeping his sugar in control.

“We all have to go at one point in time we just really wanna go on our terms. That’s how I look at it. And Irv, sadly enough, he did go on his terms. He just didn’t believe it and he was like, ‘I’m going to go the way I wanted.’ He ate a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker and had a massive hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding on the brain.”

Chris did bring up a valid point when discussing his brother’s death. He said that diabetes does not kill you, it’s always something else due to not taking care of the condition itself.

You can view the full discussion below:

RELATED CONTENT: The CDC Offers ‘Your Diabetes Compass’ For Black Women With Type 2 Diabetes