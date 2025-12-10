Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Chris Paul Is ‘At Peace’ After Being Unexpectedly Cut By Los Angeles Clippers 'More than anything, I’m excited about being around and getting a chance to play a small role in whatever anything looks like next.'







A very unexpected separation from the Los Angeles Clippers, the team he has spent most of his playing years with, has left Chris Paul without a team. Although the team cut him in the middle of the night during a road trip in Atlanta, he told People that he is “actually at peace with everything.”

While speaking with the media outlet to promote his brand, Good Eat’n, the point guard noted that the Clippers’ shocking move has allowed him to spend time with family as he awaits his next basketball move.

“Stuff’s been a little crazy in the past few days — to say the least,” Paul said. “But honestly, I’m home. My daughter had tryouts yesterday. My nephew had a basketball game. My son has a game coming up on the 12th.”

He will finally get his first chance to see his son play in person, something he has not been able to do because he has been on the basketball court as well.

“I have never seen my son play a game in person. Not a middle school game, not a high school game. So I’m excited about seeing him play.”

Earlier this year, Paul alluded that this would be his final year in the league and chose to return to the Clippers, where he played from 2011 to 2017. He played for the San Antonio Spurs last season and will undoubtedly be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in less than six years.

He has businesses he’s involved in, but he is not yet ready to hang up the sneakers and uniform, and is still hoping to join a team.

“I’m actually at peace with everything. More than anything, I’m excited about being around and getting a chance to play a small role in whatever anything looks like next.”

“The game has been amazing to me and my family.”

He did point out the one benefit he has had since the move. He gets a chance to become acquainted with WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, who has partnered with Good Eat’n to launch a new flavor, which is why he was speaking to People.

“I wouldn’t even have this opportunity right now — to get to know Paige, to see the next generation — without it.”

