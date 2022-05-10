Fan Ejected After Putting Hands On Chris Paul’s Mother and Wife

During Sunday’s Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA playoff game, a Dallas fan reportedly got physical with Suns’ point guard, Chris Paul‘s family during the contest, the New York Post reported.

A video started circulating of a young fan being escorted out of the arena by security guards at American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Paul can be seen yelling at the fan as he walked by the Suns’ bench.

“He put his hands on my mom, he put his hands on my mom!” Paul, 37, appears to say to a security guard.

It’s been reported that Paul’s mother, Robin, was physically touched by fans and his wife, Jada, was pushed as well. Paul and his children witnessed the action that took place behind the Suns’ bench during the game. The star point guard told security guards that his family “felt very unsafe.”

After the game, Paul tweeted his displeasure about NBA’s approach regarding fan behavior: “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!

The Dallas Mavericks released a statement regarding the incident after the contest.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul,” the statement read. “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

On Monday, the Mavericks disciplined two fans who attempted to hug Paul’s family during Sunday’s game. They cannot enter the arena until 2023.