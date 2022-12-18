Chris Paul Graduates From Winston-Salem State University Years After Leaving College To Play In NBA

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State University on Friday. The 37-year-old finished his bachelor’s degree in mass communications at the HBCU. The new graduate first attended college at Wake Forest University in 2003 before being drafted by the NBA in 2005.

Paul brought 75 family members to the graduation including his aunts, uncles and grandparents.

“When I was about to walk across the stage, there were nerves, there was an excitement, there was a feeling of completion,” he said.

“But knowing my family was there … I played many high school games in that annex. And it was so dope to look over and see my aunts and uncles, my grandparents, my parents who had been there that whole time. And then to see my wife, my kids, it just felt normal.”

Paul also had a gift for his fellow graduates and announced he’d gifted each graduate $100 in an account at the Black and Latino-owned online bank Greenwood. He also paid the membership fees for each student’s account and Elevate membership for one year, a value of $2,500 per graduate.

“As someone with a deep passion for HBCUs, I am proud to be graduating from Winston-Salem State and also excited to partner with Greenwood to provide a graduation gift to each of my classmates,” he said.

“Career development and financial planning are key next steps in the future for these graduates. This Greenwood Elevate membership will help them grow in the right direction.”

After beating the Clippers in LA last night, Suns guard Chris Paul is getting ready to graduate from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina this morning. @andscape pic.twitter.com/pjQpzFg1w0 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 16, 2022

The generous 12-time All-Star was honored earlier this year for his contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball by the WNBA as the first recipient of the Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award.